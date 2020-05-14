The success of Beyoncé is also due to its “clear skin,” says his father

Beyoncé’s father ensures that his daughter would not have been as successful if it had been “more black”. For this, it is based on a study conducted by his care.

The discrimination still present in the world of music ? This is affirmed by the father of Beyoncé, Mathew Knowles. Guest on the radio channel SiriusXM Urban Viewhe assured to have done his own research on the “colorisme” (discrimination favoring the skins are paler, editor’s note) in the music over a target period of fifteen years. According to him, the majority of black women with fair skin are more successful than those to the skin more black. For example, it takes the famous Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Rihanna, or Nicki Minaj. He then explained to the leader : “In the music industry, there’s always segregation. The programs, especially in the pop radio, have an image of what beauty should look like… If you look back to Whitney Houston. If you look at his photos and how they were lightened to make it more pale. Because there is a perception and a “colorisme’: the more you are pale, the more you are intelligent and you have an economic advantage. There is a perception around the world of colour, even among the Blacks themselves.”

The success smaller of Kelly Rowland

The one who was the manager of Destiny’s Child and launched the career of his daughter is sure : if Beyoncé had been less clear, his career would not have been such a success. To support his argument, he takes the example of Kelly Rowland who has not had as much popularity as his sister after the end of the group : “And I’m using Kelly Rowland as an example. It is a good example. But you know what’s great, is that Kelly has made an exception, outside of the United States. In particular in Australia. Kelly has sold over four million records”, he explains.

Indeed, in 2013 the former member of the girl band had recognized in an interview of CNikky.com having a complex a few years ago compared to his black skin : “I have gone through a period where I didn’t like my “chocolate””. She had admitted to having changed his mind following a conversation with the mother of Beyoncé : “I remember Tina Knowles, the mother of Bey, and my memory of being in the sun. I tried to cover myself and she said to me : “are you crazy ? You’re absolutely beautiful !” She told me how I was beautiful, that “chocolate” was a rare occurrence and how much this skin was beautiful.”

Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles, Beyoncé and Michelle Williams in 2005 © Frank Micelotta/Getty Images