the success of “Say So” a “historic moment” !

The success of ” Say So “ Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat is an historic moment ! MCE TV gives you more details.

The title track of the singer Doja Cat “Say So” has just offered a remix with Nicki Minaj as a Guest star. This collaboration between the two female rappers is a real success !

In fact, the title has reached 1st place in the Billboard Hit 100 there are a few days. It is a time to say the least, historic for the two artists !

Besides the singer Doja Cat took the opportunity to shared her happiness on his account Instagram. In effect, it has published an excerpt of the video on the social network.

In fact, his collaboration with Nicki Minaj offered him the first place in the ranking of the best hit of the moment ! Besides, this is the first time that two women are at the top of the standings.

Nicki Minaj : a singer with success

A true sense of pride for the two young women ! “I think that this is a historic moment for the women of the community musical” written Doja Cat on its publication.

The singer Nicki Minaj is not his first success. In fact, the young woman is downright imposed in the middle of the music.

With its extravagant style and high in color, Nicki Minaj was able to marked the spirits. Moreover, when it puts its little grain of salt in a song, it be found easily in the ranking of the hit 100.

That is to say, the rapper american the little magic ingredient that is pushing you the door to success!!! And once again, the Black Barbie comes to prove with its collaboration with Doja Cat.

To thank the singer, Doja Cat has sent a little surprise to his collaborator. In effect, she offered her a superb bouquet of pink in the shape of #1 !

