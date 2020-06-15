The Suicide Squad, a title for the messing around, and taken seriously, according to James Gunn

During one of the questions/answers in your Instagramthe director James Gunn has revealed that the reason behind the name of your (soft -) reboot/relaunch of Suicide Squad, right, very simply The Suicide Squad.

As Gunn explains to a fan who asked ” Why is THE Suicide Squad ? “: “I once suggested as a joke and the producers and Warner were well-liked. There is not much likelihood of the change, but you never know. “Find the original message below :

The Suicide Squad will see the return of the stars Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, and Viola Davis, with a new member of the cast like Idris Elba, Pete Davidson, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, Taika Waititi, and John Cena.

The filming of the Suicide Squad ended at the end of February, before many of the productions of films and series you can’t leave because of the pandemic. This is the reason why the release date of The Suicide Squad remains unchanged for the moment, but who knows, with so many ‘perfect storm’ of the current programming…

