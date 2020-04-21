The Suicide Squad / The Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 : The movies don’t (…)



This is the ralisateur scnariste James Gunn him-mrs. who says on his Twitter account : 2 movies of super-heroes that he was in charge of, The Suicide Squad and The Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3will not be repousss nor by Warner / DC, nor Marvel Studios.

The Suicide Squad :

James Gunn is working on the 2nd film ddi band of anti-heroes in DC for the past year. The filming began last September and was finished well before the health crisis, binds to the COVID-19. It reassures so fans, The Suicide Squad is still expected for the 4th of August 2021 (in France, the 6 in the States) and this should not change according to him.

“At this time, there is no reason to move the release date of The Suicide Squad. We are ahead on the calendar. We had the chance to complete the shooting and editing since our homes (thanks to a team of post-production and studio prvoyant) before the quarantine.”

But if quarantine has been any effect ngatif on the post-production, it is on the release of images and a trailer of the film, that we should not see if tt.

The film The Suicide Squad see the return of Joel Kinnaman, Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, and Jai Courtney. They will be accompagns new kids Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Nathan Fillion, Michael Rooker and many more.



The Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 :

On the other band of heroes from comics he will be in charge, the one from Marvel this time, Gunn has held a rassur once again the fans : “At this time, the plans of the Vol 3 are exactly the women that prior to the sars coronavirus”.

The film The Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 has not been touch by the wave of tsunami that was caused by the movement of Black Widow from may to November 2020, on the crneau of The Eternals and by the domino effect, which then touch the whole film MCU for the 2 years to come, simply because Marvel has still not granted the date. 2022 or mrs 2023 remain as the most likely.

What we know of the calendars Marvel for these 2 years, it is that the date of 18 February 2022 has t withdraw from the planning, that Black Panther 2 seems to always programm 2 and a half months later, on 6 may, and on 8 July of the mme anne is granted Captain Marvel 2. But there is not so long ago, the House of the Ides had also planned a sortie non pr-empte for the 7 October. Finally, to 2023, Marvel always seems to be cal on 4 other dates : 17 February, 5 may, 28 July and 3 November, non-allocated for the time being. All of these are possible dates for The Guardians of the Galaxy 3. But the list of potential candidates wanting to be placed on these crneaux begins to be long : Ant-Man 3 and Deadpool 3 are also awaiting their turn.

The Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 will see the return of the team centre around Chris Pratt (Peter Quill aka Star-Lord), such as Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Vin Diesel (voice of Groot) and Bradley Cooper (voice of Rocket).

Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move. We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine. https://t.co/URRFXX58r3 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020 I wish we were goal, as you might imagine, although editing #TheSuicideSquad has been pretty smooth in the time of quarantine (I’m working on the cut right now), there are a lot of other factors slowed – some of those related to releasing images, trailers, etc https://t.co/Mk64ax3fUu — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020 Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before sars coronavirus. https://t.co/cVHe31gtPQ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 12, 2020



