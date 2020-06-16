Warner Bros unveils a new logo for his film The Suicide Squad at the same time as the announcement of DC FanDome (a ventilation virtual in the DC Universe).

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad it is a kind of continuation of the film in 2016, directed by David Ayer (advocating currently the Yesterday of the Court).

The film will feature a handful of characters belonging to the first opus Suicide Squad, include Harley Quinn, embodied by Margot Robbie, Captain Boomerang and Jai Courtney Rick Flagg in Joel Kinnaman and Amanda Waller Viola Davis. Add to that Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, John Cena, Taika Waititi and Nathan Fillionto , among other. However, as Gunn has already teasé, many of the characters that leave your skin.

James Gunn has revealed this weekend the fanciful imagination which he has done for us to put the super title of The Suicide Squad, fearing this is an excellent scenario. In the meantime, here is his super logo :

