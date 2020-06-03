the suit compared to The Dark Knight !

Robert Pattinson will soon put themselves in the shoes of the man-bat in The Batman. His costume will be different from The Dark Night.

A few months ago, the DC fans have learned that a new Batman was going to make his appearance. Thus, after Christian Bale and Ben Affleck, it was Robert Pattinson who will slip into the skin of the vigilante in The Batman.

The fans have some doubts about the casting and they fear the next film from Matt Reeves. For all that, the director wants to be reassuring and the cast of the film begins slowly to reveal itself.

Thus, we know that Paul Dano will put in the skin of The Man-Mystery aka The Sphinx. The latter is one of the villains most iconic of the Batman universe. As well, we are already looking forward to see what this is going to give.

For the moment, Matt Reeves wants to be discreet about the suit of Robert Pattinson in The Batman. Nevertheless, it should be quite different than The Dark Knight.

The Batman : a different costume but faithful to The Dark Knight !

Matt Reeves has the intention of doing a unique version of the vigilante in The Batman. Thus, at the beginning of the shooting of the film, the latter gave a little preview of the costume of the hero. As well, the cap seems to go under the armor of the suit.

The cape of Robert Pattinson in The Batman wants to be different from the one in The Dark Knight. In effect, it wants to be attached to a collar that goes up around the neck. Then, the cape seems to be made with a material of leather. Moreover, it closely resembles the cape of Ben Affleck in Batman Vs. Superman.

For many, the costume of Robert Pattinson will he be as sophisticated as the one with Christian Bale ? In fact, Bruce had asked Fox to make some alterations on his costume in the course of the episodes.

For many, the costume of Robert Pattinson in The Batman was to have an armor similar to that of The Dark Knight. It is therefore expected to have a material that is flexible and titanium so that the hero can fight off easily.

In the video of Matt Reeves can see that the armor has exactly the same grounds as that of The Dark Knight. Finally, we can also realize that the Batman logo wants to be much more highlighted in The Batman as in the movie with Christian Bale.

