the sum titanic that he gives to Australia

Leonardo DiCaprio, passionate about ecology, mark the coup by making a significant gift to Australia. In parallel, the actor engages users on Instagram using the pictures in shock. Back on the strong commitment of the star.

A gift astronomical

Through his charitable foundation Earth AllianceLeonardo DiCaprio has paid the equivalent of $ 3 million to the Australiain order to contribute to the repair of damage caused by the fires that have plagued the country for several weeks, under the eyes of powerless of the world.

This is not all : the actor 45 years old took a second initiative undertaken. In order to mobilize the maximum number of people on the drama that is currently going through Australia, the famous actor, had the idea to create the Australia Wildfire fund : a fund entirely dedicated to the cause in Australia.

In partnership with multiple local associations, this fund will be designed to help combat the lethal fires.

A mobilization consequent

On the side of the planet people, the fires in australia have generated a lot of donations from celebrities. Pink, Kylie Jenner, Nicole Kidman, or even Elton John showed the example by putting the hand to the wallet.

Even Nabilla did not hesitate to show generosity towards this cause, despite the controversy about the mysterious sum.

Violent pictures

In order to sensitize a maximum of the internet users on the ecological disaster, Leonardo DiCaprio has willingly released of violent images on his account Instagram, including one of a kangaroo literally charred by the flames…

Find out in our video of the terrible images broadcast by the actor on Instagram. Sensitive souls, beware.