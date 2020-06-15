The summer film is going to do to re-connect with the rooms

CINEMA – After more than three months of closure, the cinema will re-open on Monday, June 22, in the whole of France. If some of the films released before the containment will be available again on the big screen, to the image of the “De Gaulle”, “A mermaid in Paris” and “The Good Wife”, the news quickly shows.

Among the films of the summer, they are going to do to re-connect with the film on the compliance of the sanitary conditions, The HuffPost we have selected a dozen. French comedies as “just black” films of animation with “dogs” or hollywood blockbusters with the “Mulan” Disney, there will be something for all audiences.

“Us dogs”

Have you ever tried to put yourself in the skin of a dog to discover what he feels when he is wrong, or that he feels isolated? Well, this is the story of the animated film “the dogs” (imagined by Oh Sung-yoon and Lee Choon-Baek. In this small group of dogs, the spirit of the herd takes over, when man’s best friend is left alone in nature. But, as a group, they learn to fend for themselves, and the discovery of freedom during a trip exceptional.

The film is the 22nd of June

“Jumbo”

Directed by Zoé Wittock, “Jumbo” is a drama film belgian-franco-luxembourg. Played by Noémie Merlant, Jeanne, a young woman, shy, working as a guardian of the night in an amusement park lives fused relationship with his mother outgoing. If no one comes to find his place in the duo, Jane develops strange feelings towards Jumbo, the star attraction of the park.

The film the 1 of July

“Simply black”

A comedy in the news, which brings together well known figures of French cinema such as Claudia Tagbo, Fabrice Éboué, Ramzy Bedia, Jonathan Cohen or Melha Bedia. Jean-Pascal Zadi, the same director of the movie, has the main function.

40 years of age, JP decides to make the first step of that challenge black in France. But this idea will soon become a nightmare. Between true activism and great opportunism (in particular caused by the desire to be in the front of the stage), JP pushes his idea very far until the creation of the first letter of the black man in France.

The cinema on the 8th of July

“85”

After having been five times nominated for the César for best film and best director, François Ozon returns with “Summer of 85”, which is part of the official selection at the Cannes film festival the year 2020. It is a question of Alexis who, during a sea trip on the coast of normandy, during the summer of his 16 years, is rescued heroically from a shipwreck by David. The latter could be the friend that people dream of having Alexis. But the dream will last more than one summer?

The cinema on the 14th of July

“Mulan”

Mulan is one of the adaptations live-action Disney most expected by the public. The feature film, this time further away from the reality and the true story of Mulan, a legend in ancient china of several hundred years.

Played by chinese actress Liu Yifei, the heroine Hua Mulan, is a master in the art of combat and the daughter of an ancient warrior that are now affected by the disease. When the Emperor summoned a man from each family to fight against an invader from the north, she takes her place, pretending to be a man and begins a journey that will make her a heroine known in China as a whole.

The cinema on the 22nd of July

“ Principle”

The next Christopher Nolan develops in theaters July 22, next. If your synopsis is still very mysterious, and promises to be complex, we already know that it will take place in the world of international espionage. A secret agent played by John David Washington will be required to avoid the Third world War by time travel.

In an interview for Total FilmKenneth Branagh, who will play an antagonist in the film, he said: “I have read this scenario more times than for any project in which I have worked. It was like doing the crossword puzzle in the New York Times every day.”

The cinema in July

“The jokes of Toto”

I want to laugh with the family after this period of crisis? Then, he will have to go to see this comedy of Pascal Bourdiaux. Toto, a school with more talent to make people laugh to their friends than listen to their teachers during the course, not stop doing something stupid. One day, the head of his father organizes an event in a museum. No luck for Toto, the latter was accused of having thrown a sculpture. But is it their fault? Only the research Toto decides to lead with your best friends will tell us. Among the known faces of this comedy: Guillaume de Tonquédec, Anne Marivin and Ramzy Bedia.

The film is on the 5th of August

“The New Mutants”

This new game of X-Men, “The New Mutants” a lot of talk in the last few weeks. Its release date was finally set on August 26 this year. We follow the adventures of the five new mutants to the prisoners in a division secret, against their will. Alone, they are going to have to tame their gifts while the struggle against a supernatural power. Next to the foundry, we’re going to find Anya Taylor-Joy (Magic), Maisie Williams (Cat), Alice Braga (Dr. Cecilia Reyes), Charlie Heaton (Rocket), Blue Hunt (Mirage) and Roberto Da Costa (Solar).

The cinema on the 26th of August

“The police”

With the head of casting of Omar Sy, and Virginie Efira, the next thriller from Anne Fontaine focuses on three police officers parisians who are obliged to accept an unusual mission: to renew a stranger on the border. On the way, the character played by Virginie Efira understand that your prisoner risks death if returned to their country. They are going to take the decision to let him escape ?

To the movie theaters on the 2nd of September

