The Sundance Horror Hit Subverts the history of the haunted house – / Film

One of the inputs of the kind in vogue at Sundance this year was Relic, writer-director Natalie Erika James“Horror Film about three generations of women confronted with something potentially supernatural. If this seems vague, it is intentional – it is clearly one of those movies the less you know, the more you will be surprised”. Watch the Relic trailer below.

Trailer for Relic

I’ve seen a lot of films at Sundance this year (the good old time when I left my home to travel to film festivals), but I’ve never managed to find the time to watch Relic. And I regret it since, because all those who I’ve spoken to at the festival who saw it could not stop to enjoy them. Fortunately for me – and you – Relic will soon be available to all.

In Relic“When the elderly mother, Edna (Robyn Nevindisappears inexplicably, his daughter Kay (Emily Mortimer) and his granddaughter (SamBella Heathcote) rush to the country house in the decomposition of their family, finding clues to his insanity growing scattered around the house in his absence. After the return of Edna as mysteriously as she disappeared, Kay fears that his mother did not want or could not say where she was confronted with the enthusiasm shameless to Sam to find his grandmother. While the behaviour of Edna becomes more volatile, the two begin to feel a presence creeping in the house could take control of it. The three generations of women are met by a trauma and a powerful sense of strength and loyalty in order to jointly confront the ultimate fear. “

Described as a “key new and terrifying to the famous tale of a haunted house” Relic was written by Natalie Erika James (who also directs) and Christian White. It has also been produced by the Russo Brothers, Mike Larocca, Todd Makurath, Wang Zhongjun, Wang Zhonglei and Hu Junyi, and produced by Anna McLeish, Sarah Shaw, Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker

Search Relic on July 10, in rooms (may be?) and is also available on request and rental digital.

Cool items from the Web: