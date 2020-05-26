The sunglasses Balmain of Neymar Jr.

Still as enthusiastic about his work, Olivier Rousteing is even said to have accelerated the design of the model in order to present them as early as possible in the year. “As soon as I saw them, I was determined to have immediately”, explains the creator. “Even if I knew that it would cause extra work and nights late, there was a need that I have – and it was necessary that I have now. So I worked with all of my teams to accelerate the introduction of the glasses, in order to allow me to integrate them into the Balmain show Man in January 2020. The collection is so in tune with my message that they are the accessory Balmain perfect for my creations. Therefore, there would be no questions, no debate, it was simply that they are part of my January fashion show.”

This model has already achieved cult status named “Wonder Boy” – a borrowing from the title of the recent documentary on the life of Olivier Rousteing – is already available in the shops in Balmain and on the website Balmain.com. Produced in limited quantity by master craftsmen in Japan and numbered to 500 units, the sunglasses the Boy Wonder are also an opportunity for the French house to show his commitment. In fact, their sale has helped to raise funds for the Global Fund in the fight against Covid-19, but also the HIV or malaria.