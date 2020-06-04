the super-villain Bane present in the film ?

The DC fans will soon be able to discover Robert Pattinson in The Batman. Everyone is wondering if Bane will be present.

The DC universe will soon offer a new version of Batman with The Batman. Thus, everyone hopes that Bane will be present.

Several months ago, the DC fans have learned that a new film about Batman going to see the light of day. Thus, after Ben Affleck and Christian Bale, it is the turn of Robert Pattinson to play the man bat.

The actor will put themselves in the shoes of Bruce in The Batman. Matt Reeves, the director plans to make a new version of the avenger but fans are skeptical. Everybody wonders if the actor will succeed in properly interpreting the hero.

The cast of The Batman begins to take shape. In fact, fans have learned that a villain as iconic to Batman’s going to happen. In effect, Paul Dano will play The Shpinx alias, the riddler.

As well, we already know who the character of Robert Pattinson will have to fight. In addition, it could be that The Penguin is also present. But, the fans are hoping especially to see Bane.

The Batman : a film about Bane in the program ?

Matt Reeves has not announced if Bane was going to be present in The Batman. However, after The Dark Knight Rises everyone wants to review the big bad. It must be said that Tom Hardy had a great performance in the film.

According to the media Heroic HollywoodDC may well prepare a film about Bane. Thus, after the story of the Joker, the fans could see the origins of Bane. The Joker Todd Phillips has known a big success in the cinema. Thus, we can understand that the franchise has to want to exploit its great villains.

But then, Bane could it make its entry in The Batman ? It seems that Robert Pattinson is already going to have to fight against several villains. Thus, it could be that Bane does not appear immediately.

However, if a film on this villain sees the light of day, it could be that Bane eventually happen in a second aspect of The Batman. Even so, it will have to wait to see if the movie Matt Reeves has been successful at the cinema before to imagine a different project.

Tags : Bane – Bane, The Batman – robert pattinson – the batman – The Batman release date – The Batman movie – The Batman The mystery man – The Batman Robert Pattinson