the Superman theme by Hans Zimmer will be in the Court Snyder

The Director Zack Snyder confirms to us that he is going to re-use the theme of the music of the “Man of Steel” in the future Snyder Court of ” Justice League “. An excellent piece of music, created in 2013 by Hans Zimmer.

This is what the Snyder Court ?

You are probably already familiar with the story, but once again. In 2017, Zack Snyder gives an account of The Justice Leaguethe meeting super-heroic DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Unfortunately, the film is very poorly received by the press and the spectators. One of the reasons of this failure is the departure of Zack Snyder before the end of the branch. This latter has been replaced by Joss Whedon, the one in charge of finishing the film. The result is a hybrid between the two points of view that are diametrically opposed. Since the release of the film, the fans are asking for the full version of Zack Snyder through the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. Finally win the case, since the Snyder Court of Justice of the League is expected that by the year 2021, on HBO Max.

The return of the musical theme of The man of Steel

In terms of the music of this new version of The Justice Leagueit is Junkie XL, who is in charge of the partition. In 2017, it is the music of Danny Elfman, who has accompanied the release of Joss Whedon. The Court, however, Snyder The Justice League it will resume to the other musical theme celebrates the DCEU. In effect, the score by Hans Zimmer in The man of Steel will be reused in this new version of the Justice League.

Zack Snyder has confirmed this information during a session of questions/answers. The man of Steel it has a special status, since it is the first film of the DCEU. Zack Snyder has released this universe is connected in 2013 through this new Superman. It was the opportunity to discover Henry Cavill in the skin of the kryptonien and the magnificent score by Hans Zimmer. Partition so that it will be recycled in the Court Snyder The Justice League. This new version is highly anticipated by the fans, will the earth in the year 2021, in the HBO Maxa priori, in the form of a mini-series of several episodes.