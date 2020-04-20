The supply of crazy in the Premier

Negotiations with a player like Neymar they become extremely tedious by the competition that exists. The brazilian has expressed indirectly his desire to return to the Barcait will not at any price. And, while the leadership blaugrana is looking for the path suitable for a contract of this type does not affect the finance, from the Premier League prepare an offer of crazy.

The odds of the return of Ney to Barcelona are higheven the ex vice-president of barca, Emili Rousaud, after leaving a surprise of the leadership, made a revelation interesting about this case L’equipe.

“A return of Neymar it is possible, because the market is going to suffer a devaluation and many teams will have significant economic losses. The club want a return of Neymar. Would have to be discussed if this operation is made possible with the financial situation of the club. The interest of Barca for him is real. You could search for a payment by installments to reduce the operation“said Rousaud for the French half.

This possibility is complicated by the interest of Chelsea of Roman Arkádievich Abramóvich. After overcoming the sanction of the FIFA caused by the signing of players under age, the Blues would go to the load again.

Offer from Chelsea for Neymar

The london team with the departure of Eden Hazard lost a lot of weight in attack, something which he has suffered by Frank Lampard. And is that the technician, by committing a large number of young people in their alignments, you do not find the cherry of the cake in the end.

The leadership of English wants to solve this situation with the signing of Neymar, who will offer 50 million euros per season. The offer could not be matched by Barcelona, as a amount of this kind does not enter in the budget of Josep Maria Bartomeu. The player will have to decide between the millions of Chelsea or go back to play with Messi.