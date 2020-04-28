The surprise of Jason Momoa for this couple will make you cry

ABC / Rick Rowell
Jason Momoais the gift that continues to give.
On Thursday, the Aquaman star teamed up with Ellen Degeneresto surprise one lucky couple with a special gift for his new gift special of three nights Thus, ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways.
Momoa has met bride and groom Bryan and Sophia Kidwell, who have picked up the pieces after a accident terrifying that left Bryan paralyzed. While enjoying a day at the beach, the couple of long-time playing in the water when Bryan tried to do a flip that has gone terribly wrong. “It’s really hard … to remember the coup”, he said Momoa. “I always tell people that this is the hit that has changed my life.”
The doctors have told the couple from california that he was paralyzed from the neck down and that he would maybe never. After receiving the diagnosis, Bryan had only one aim: walk down the aisle with his bride. And that is exactly what he has done. But in the middle of the restoration of Bryan and medical bills, the couple has had to suspend his honeymoon.
A year has passed since the accident that changed the life of Bryan, and neither he nor Sofia are not income to the place where this happened, but Jason wanted to change that. Walk on the beach with the The Iron Throne alum, Bryan said: “to Be here, walking with my wife and you … This is crazy.”
Taking a moment to reflect on the accident and the progress made by Bryan, Jason was eager to share give them the gift exciting. “We had a little surprise for you,” he said. “We’ll give you an all expenses paid, anywhere in the world, wherever you go for your honeymoon.”
But wait, there’s more! Jason and Ellen also gave the couple $ 100,000 to cover the costs of their medical bills. Holding back his tears, Bryan thanked the actor, “This was the worst year of our lives. Thank you very much for being here for this.”
Bryan and Sofia are not the only ones to be recognized by Thus, ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways. the Ellen DeGeneres Show host recruited Michelle obamato help achieve a special group of children’s wish with a new tradition of holiday gifts.
The former First Lady surprised the students at Randle Highlands Elementary School in Washington D. C. with a visit to their gym – and she did not come empty-handed. Michelle has donated $ 100,000 to the school to help improve the facilities and resources of the school.
While revealing the generous gift of Ellen, Michelle revealed that the money would go to the construction of a basketball court for the children as well as new computers, laptops and iPads for students and teachers.
“When I look at you all, I see a room of future doctors, teachers and engineers … and presidents,” she said Told the crowd of students excited. “And I want to ensure that you have the tools you need in this moment.”
If you excuse us, we need to grab a few tissues …
(E! And NBC are both part of the family NBCUniversal.)