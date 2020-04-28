The surprise of Jason Momoa for this couple will make you cry

Jason Momoais the gift that continues to give.

On Thursday, the Aquaman star teamed up with Ellen Degeneresto surprise one lucky couple with a special gift for his new gift special of three nights Thus, ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways.

Momoa has met bride and groom Bryan and Sophia Kidwell, who have picked up the pieces after a accident terrifying that left Bryan paralyzed. While enjoying a day at the beach, the couple of long-time playing in the water when Bryan tried to do a flip that has gone terribly wrong. “It’s really hard … to remember the coup”, he said Momoa. “I always tell people that this is the hit that has changed my life.”

The doctors have told the couple from california that he was paralyzed from the neck down and that he would maybe never. After receiving the diagnosis, Bryan had only one aim: walk down the aisle with his bride. And that is exactly what he has done. But in the middle of the restoration of Bryan and medical bills, the couple has had to suspend his honeymoon.