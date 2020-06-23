the surprising confession of Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow in the series

Has an opportunity for an interview to Variety, Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston have revealed some secrets about the filming of the series Friends.
Successful series of the 90s, Friends ended in 2004, ten years after the publication of the first episode. An end-of-series a passionate fans from all over the world, and that, during the last sixteen years, in case you do not demand only one thing : the return of Friends ! Finally, after several rumors, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer is going to be fine and well for a new appointment : the filming of a talk show, where they discuss their memories related to the show. But due to the coronavirus, this appointment so long awaited had to be changed.
And it seems that the players and the fans are eager to be together again ! In the meantime, to kill time. As explained by the interpreters of Phoebe Buffay and Rachel Green, of variety magazine, who revealed that during the running of the bulls, they have been watching old episodes of Friends. “I love it. I love the autumn in an episode of Friends. There was a time when I was with Courteney, and we have tried to find a reference of time accurately, an old trick of the Friends”confirmed Jennifer Aniston.
“You and I spent our time laughing”
With its unforgettable best friend in the series, the ex of Brad Pitt has been entrusted with a funny anecdote, after he fell in the gag reel of Friends. “And we were sitting there, as two fans of observation of our own gag reel“, pointed out Jennifer Aniston. A sentiment shared by Lisa Kudrow, who has experienced the same situation during the delivery. The interpreter of Rachel Green was keen to point out why I like so much to see the episodes of this series unforgettable.
“In fact, what I like, when I see an episode, it usually reminds me of when we erupt in laughter, the reproduction of the scene. You and I spent our time laughing”she recalled to the attention of Lisa Kudrow. The opportunity for the actress, 51 years of age to make a small revelation, the interpreter of Phoebe Buffay : “This beautiful building, which had just finished its auction, and that they were doing this thing adorable where explosais laughing after. You said the punchline, and then he turned to the audience and said : ‘sorry, this is really fun'”.