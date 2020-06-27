The surprising figure in the pantheon of the creations of Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino has always had in his heart to choose his movies with a lot of attention and also about the characters that are on the screen. If you have not done the Marvel movie and left the project to Star Trek, his filmography has the same what to do with envy. But what is your favorite character ? The question may seem cornélienne, gives birth to a response is surprising, to say the least.

Quentin Tarantino and nazis

Rick Dalton / Leonardo DiCaprio in once upon a Time… in Hollywood ? Samuel L. Jackson also known as Ordell Robbie in Jackie Brown ? Harvey Keitel, also known as Mr. White in Reservoir Dogs ? Uma Thurman / Beatrix Kiddo in Kill Bill ? If fans must choose an actor and an iconic role in the films of Quentin Tarantino, the choice is wide.

But, the director has made his choice. Is his favorite character in the movie Inglorious Basterds, released in 2009, and takes place during the Second world War. In this film, including Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent and Michael Fassbender to the casting, Quentin Tarantino has set his sights on Christoph Waltz. Is the actor who plays the SS colonel Hans Landa. A role that won the actor numerous awards, including the Oscar for best actor in a supporting role.