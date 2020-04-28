The Surprising Place Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard on vacation every year

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are relational goals for many people. The hollywood couple is together for more than a decade, defying many of the standards of the entertainment industry.

They have been open and transparent about the problems in their marriage and like to keep it real with all their fans. A factor that may have contributed to their successful relationship is their habit of unplugging and from a family vacation from time to time – and their destination of choice is also decidedly non-hollywood.

Where Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have they met?

Shepard and Bell met for the first time in 2007 at a birthday party. But they have not really been able to spend time together a few months later, during a hockey game featuring their favorite team: the Red Wings.

Shepard and Bell are both native of the State of Michigan, and they found that they had much in common during the match. They began dating shortly after and have quickly become a staple at events and red carpets across Hollywood.

Shepard and Bell got engaged in late 2009 and have welcomed their first child, daughter Lincoln Bell, in march 2013. Just a few months later, the couple has made the knot in a simple ceremony at the courthouse. In December 2014, they had another child, a daughter they named Delta Bell.

Over the years, they have discussed their relationship is imperfect, including the fact that they are gone in couple therapy in order to overcome difficulties. Shepard has also struggled against the addiction and gives a lot of credit to his wife for having helped him to maintain his sobriety.

More recently, they have launched a business together, a line of baby products called Hello Bello. Everywhere, the fans love Shepard and Bell, mainly for their realism and humor in the face of everyday situations.

The favorite vacation spot of Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

Most of the couples in hollywood prefer to travel to exotic beaches or saunas european luxurious when they are in need of a vacation. Not Shepard and Bell.

In fact, they want to get away each year to their countries of origin, Michigan, taking their girls with them. During their vacation, they enjoy the time of relaxation, but also like to be active in the practicing of water sports, including swimming and kayaking.

Bell revealed in an interview that the reason why they prefer to escape in Michigan is that she and Shepard “really wanted our children to spend time on a lake Michigan as we did growing up”. Not only the holidays helped their children, but Bell admitted that the trip back home to Michigan every year to help his marriage to be strengthen also. Therefore, the family made it an annual tradition.

Why Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard like Michigan?

Although the couple has not revealed where they are staying exactly in Michigan, they have spoken to a few of their favorite haunts. Shepard is a big fan of the restaurant Highland House, where he order always pasta and breadsticks, and the whole family loves Lafayette Coney Island.

As for Bell, although she generally prefers to avoid alcohol, it feels quite comfortable when she is in Michigan to relax and enjoy a glass or two of sweet wine.

The couple discreet could live a life in the spotlight in California, but when they retire in Michigan, this is to remain inconspicuous. It is clear that their commitment to spend time with your family helps to keep their marriage strong, even when many other relationships hollywood have failed.