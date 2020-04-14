The surprising reason why Kim Kardashian West hasn’t been satisfied with the first mansion $ 9 million of Kendall Jenner in Beverly Hills

This is not a secret that Kendall Jenner has a net worth huge.

Be one of the best paid in the world, and a famous star of the reality is certainly paying, and what better way to put his fortune to good use by buying prime real estate?

Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian West | Nicholas Hunt / . for Daily Front Row

Although she has lived in houses quite magnificent in the past, Jenner has bought in 2017, a mansion in Beverly Hills for a breathtaking beauty that has everything that one could wish for in a home.

But despite the fact that the manor is magnificent, Kim Kardashian West was not satisfied with the purchase of his little sister and has expressed his problems with the property from the first glance.

Kardashian West has been very bad vibration in the mansion of Beverly Hills

Just as his famous family, Jenner is the proud owner of a huge mansion in sunny California that it has elected domicile for the past two years.

In 2017, the model has bought the residence Beverly Hills of 6625 square feet in Mulholland Estates for $ 8.5 million after selling her home in West Hollywood which once belonged to Emily Blunt and John Krasiński.

In the wake of various incidents with stalkers and break-in attempts in this property, Jenner has decided to move into the closed community of Sherman Oaks, California, home to celebrities such as DJ Khaled, and Christina Aguilera.

Although its block of Beverly Hills is not sitting on thousands of acres of land, the humble abode of Jenner has everything a person of his stature could possibly need in a home.

Not only is the mansion includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms, but it also includes a fountain, a swimming pool, a cinema room, a tennis court, a spa and a playground.

Although the house is undeniably beautiful, she was not seduced Kardashian West on her first purchase by Jenner.

According to Life & Style, the magnate of KKW has challenged the new home for his little sister, because the actor Charlie Sheen was the owner. It has even been reported that Kardashian “had chills” when she saw the mansion for the first time, because it was previously “a place notorious for the antics of the actor”.

“Kim does not like the property because of everything that happened there,” said an insider at the point of sale. “The cops have been called to the house numerous times because of all the drama happened there.”

Jenner has taken into consideration the concerns of her sister

Kardashian West is not a fan of the mansion, Jenner has “promised” to do major renovations that would turn the property in a bad area without juju.

Shortly after the purchase of the house, the model obtained allows you to remove and replace the fireplace, renovating the kitchen and redoing the roof.

It has also decided to opt for an aesthetic that is more elegant in any interior, in front of the atmosphere is Spanish-mediterranean home was when she moved in.

In August 2018, the renovation work of the house of Jenner began, and, according to his account Instagram, she has completely renovated the entire mansion.

After a year of extensive renovations, the residence has finally begun to feel like home and now, Jenner spends as much time as she can inside the mansion with his family and his friends.

She even raved about his humble abode while catching up on Justin and Hailey Bieber on Instagram Live on 5 April.

“This is literally my favorite place on the planet,” she gushed. “I have worked so long to get to the point where it is at. I have renovated for a year. “

Although it rarely shows the interior of his home, from the little we’ve seen, we can say that every inch of the cushion of 6625 square feet cree Kendall Jenner.