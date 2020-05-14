the surprising role that she has missed in 2010 !

What is this role is very surprising that almost played actress Margot Robbie, it was a few years ago ? It gives you more details.

Margot Robbie has nearly played a role very surprising in 2010 ! MCE TV gives you more details on this missed opportunity.

The career of Margot Robbie has taken one hell of a leap forward in 2013. In fact it is discovered in the Wolf of Wallstreet.

Besides, she was playing the delicious wife of Leonardo DiCaprio. But his career would have been started otherwise, 3 years earlier.

In fact, this year, Margot Robbie has missed an opportunity for a role in what will be later one of the greatest film dramatic australian 2010. Moreover, it is the film Tomorrow, When the War Began.

The actress was due to play the role of Fiona Maxwell. But it is another actress : Phoebe Tonkin, who will have finally the role.

This is also part the cast of the series Vampire Diaries.

Margot Robbie: why has she not got the role ?

The story dates back to 2010 but yet it is again in the news today. And the reason is very simple.

In effect, the film Tomorrow, When the War Began celebrates this year its 10 years. For the occasion all the crew met in a videoconference .

Moreover, with the current situation, the visios have become our way of célébration2.0 ! Long live the technology.

The film’s director Stuart Beattie therefore took the opportunity to talk about the casting of the film. Moreover, it is as well that he confessed that Margot Robbie had passed the casting for a role in the film.

The actress had just finishedr his shooting in Neighbours. By the following Margot Robbie is part in Los Angeles.

This year it will be part of the cast of the new show Pan Am. Unfortunately this will not be a success.

The series will not turn in the 2nd season. Finally, this is that 2 years later the actress win the role in The Wolf of Wallstreet.

