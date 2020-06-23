“The system protects me, but she’s not”

Angelina Jolie and her daughter

Angelina Jolie spoke about the militant movement, anti-racist, Black Lives Matter, which has emerged in the united States after the death of George Floyd, a black man choked by a white police officer on may 25. In an interview for the magazine Harper’s Bazaar, the actress has confessed that she was concerned about the future of her 15-year-old daughter, Zahara.

Angelina Jolie has declared that the pandemic of sars coronavirus and the recent social and political instability, have changed their point of view about the humanitarian work carried out during many years. If the actress has worked for more than 20 years at the international level, as the special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for refugees, its intention is to focus on the needs and sufferings within [son] own country”.

“There are more than 70 million people have had to flee their homes in the world because of the war and of the chase – and there is racism and discrimination in America. A system that protects me, but protects you can’t be my daughter – or any other man, woman or child in our country by the color of their skin is intolerable,” he explained.

In 2005, Angelina Jolie adopted a girl of six months old, and Zahara, an ethiopian orphanage. It is for this reason, in particular, that she hopes to see the system change in the united States.

“The fight against structural racism”

“We have to go beyond sympathy and good intentions in the adoption of laws and policies that actually attack the structural racism and impunity. Put an end to abuses in the police services is only the beginning. This goes far beyond, in all aspects of society, our educational system, the policy of our country”, he added.

Despite the current situation in his country, the star said that the well-being of their children, which she shares with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, was a priority. “Like most parents, I try to keep calm so that my children do not feel my anxiety in addition to everything that is of concern. I put all of my energy.”