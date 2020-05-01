The tabloids have caused great concern to Mila Kunis when she was pregnant

Mila Kunis at CinemaCon in Las Vegas — WENN



Mila Kunis is not the type to be interested to read what the press said about it. To tell the truth, it is in form, fully. “I do not read anything about me,” said the actress in an interview to

Cosmopolitan.

“I do not know sincerely what is written about me… except when I learn that I am pregnant once a year, or when my husband and I divorce once a year. I know this because I pass in the aisles of the supermarket, and I see the cover of the magazines. “But there is still a time when Mila Kunis was frankly wanted to tabloids.

A hoax in poor taste

“The only thing that annoys me is when my parents or my grandparents are confused, continued Mila Kunis. At one time, when I was pregnant, the tabloids have announced that I had been taken in emergency to the hospital, and my face was on the cover. “

Obviously, the family of the actress fell into the panel, and the anxiety was at its peak. “The level of stress that it has caused to my family, nobody will understand, she lamented. Even if my father always hopes that the pregnancies are real. He always said to me, “do You really look for another ?” “