the tap-dancing Yeezy Slides will be available this week

Last November, during the Black Friday, Kanye West had announced the launch of a pair of tap dance in collaboration with Adidas : the new Yeezy plastic .

Good news, tomorrow ( April 16, ) , the YEEZY Slides will be available, and for the whole family !

It would take about 55 euros for adult sizes and about 45 euros for child models . They will be available in three different colors, “Resin”, “Bone” and “Earth Brown”; and are already visible on the website of Adidas .

Hyper original, the pair is already much talk on the networks and do not put all the world agree :