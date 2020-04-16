the tap-dancing Yeezy Slides will be available this week

Zach Shipman
Last November, during the Black Friday, Kanye West had announced the launch of a pair of tap dance in collaboration with Adidas : the new Yeezy plastic.

Good news, tomorrow (April 16,), the YEEZY Slides will be available, and for the whole family !

It would take about 55 euros for adult sizes and about 45 euros for child models. They will be available in three different colors, “Resin”, “Bone” and “Earth Brown”; and are already visible on the website of Adidas.

Hyper original, the pair is already much talk on the networks and do not put all the world agree :



