The target dark knows that no one wants to be in

Mackenzie Davis doesn’t think there will be a new movie of the saga after the failure of Terminator: Dark Fate in 2019.

The actress Mackenzie Davis starry Terminator: Dark Fate playing Grace, a super-soldier improved journey back in time to protect a woman named Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes) who will be the future leader of the rebellion, The movie had the return of Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor and Arnold Schwarzenegger As the T-800, but the meeting of the two main characters of the franchise had received only $ 261 million dollars, with a budget of $ 185 million.

Now Mackenzie Davis He spoke of the future of the franchise of the Terminator in a recent interview, while promoting his next movie. Irresistiblewho plays next to Steve Carrell and Rose Byrne. Davis was interviewed in the Terminator: Dark Fate and if there is another sequel. She said she is ” very proud of what they have done “. In addition, she loves the movie, ” the Thinking that was going to be a trial for a seventh movie is crazy. “Davis argues that the public wants” new things “, not from large deductibles, and several suites. Pursuing this sense, Davis stresses the importance of the search for the original voice with original stories:

“There are a lot of interesting people that do not fit the mold of those who make these great franchises that have not had the opportunity to make movies. We should invest now. ”

It is a saga that is not limited to new generations of viewers.

The 1991 movie Terminator 2it is always one of the best in the genre of action and science-fiction. But subsequent deliveries have been a catastrophe after the other, with the results at the box office, more and more bad. In addition Terminator: Dark Fate It was not even profitable, because it is estimated that it has suffered losses of approximately $ 120 million.

Therefore, it is likely to take a lot of time before the review of a new episode of the saga, which is a shame, because he always has a good fan base. we hope Terminator: Dark Fate it will not be the last.

