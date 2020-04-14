The task now of Real Madrid with Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid has several fronts for the next window transfers. In the chapter of new additions, figures of the stature of Erling Braut Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, Paul Pogba or Donny van de Beek do not let be linked with the squad merengue. In addition, the whites do not lose sight of its tendency by the young talent with Ferran Torres and Eduardo Camavinga.

Also, the operation output, in theory, could be headed by two hypothetical discards Zinedine Zidane during the past summer: James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale. However, the protagonist of this article is to a man who has earned, with its own merits, the recognition and the admiration of the fans merengue for his commitment since his landing at Concha Espina.

Sergio Ramos (34 years old), the great captain of Real Madrid, is one of the true icons of the 13 times winner of the Champions League. Without a doubt, your competition fetish, as he was the main architect in the comeback against Atletico Madrid in the final of Lisbon (2014). Also, the Bed was in charge of picking up the three ‘orejonas’ consecutive in Milan (2016), Cardiff (2017) and Kiev (2018).

Anyway, the entity chaired by Florentino Perez has not solved yet the future of the youth squad of the Seville. Ramos, who headed to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer period of 2005, continues without reaching a satisfactory agreement with Real Madrid to extend his stay in the capital of our country (his contract ends in 2021). As published the journal As on the cover of its print edition this Tuesday, April 14, would have the power to talk with other clubs from 1 January 2021.