The ‘Taste of wine’ ‘Tales From the Loop, you need to look at this weekend

Here’s to you a selection productions to watch for this weekend on the various platforms of streaming.

The programmes to watch on Netflix

– ” Taste the wine “, a romantic comedy that you will without doubt smile ! The story follows a young african-american who dreams of becoming sommelier. A dream and a passion for the wine that his parents do not understand. This american film was directed by Prentice Penny and we find Mamoudou Athie, Courtney B. Vance, Matt McGorry and Niecy Nash to the cast.

A film of one hour and forty-four which, though far from being revolutionary, you will pass a nice time.

– Season 4 of the series “Casa de Papel “. If you have not yet watched, go for it ! This season is even more chaotic and intense as the previous three seasons of the show Spanish to success. Enjoy you watching this season of the series packed full of actions and music epic sprinkled with a sense of humor that will not leave you indifferent. The story follows a team of robbers led by the “Professor” played by Alvaro Dead.

The fourth season of 8 episodes.

Programs Amazon

– ” Final Destination “, the saga of horror movies worship. The saga account 5 films to his name. The first of them is out there 20 years the Cinema in the year 2000. All the movies follow the same formula : the characters in the film survive an accident with a prediction and then they begin to be pursued by the death. There then follows a series of dead more original the one than the other !

– ” Tales From the Loop “, a series of mysterious and fantastic. The series is inspired by the paintings of Simon Stalenhag, a Swedish artist. The story takes place in a small village built on top of a machine named “The Loop “. This machine causes the appearance of phenomena strange that revolutionised the life of the inhabitants of this village. Each episode follows a character different. The series comprises 8 episodes.

“The Party is over “, a drama French that has a lot to say

This beautiful French film follows Celeste, a young woman of 18 years who finds himself sent to a the detox center after having abused several drugs. There, she will strike up a friendship to Sihem, and the two shall become inseparable. This friendship between two young women is strong, intense and almost toxic. The director, Garel-Weiss, drew on his own experiences to weave this story. It is probably for this reason that the drama seems so realno false note in his exploration of the dependency.

