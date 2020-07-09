The tax authorities to hold an ex-accomplice of “the Wolf of Montreal”

A former acolyte of what has been dubbed the ‘Wolf of Montreal” has been sanctioned with a fine of almost $ 500,000 for a tax evasion complex involving transfers of money from one tax haven of the exotic.

Robert Kalfayan, pleaded guilty yesterday in the palace of justice in Laval on the tax evasion charges filed in response to a question from the Canada revenue Agency.

Kalfayan was an associate of John Babikian, known as the ‘ Wolf of Montreal “, a scammer is the bad reputation that has been given to the similarities with the main character of the movie The Wolf of Wall Streetplayed by Leonardo DiCaprio.



Photo taken from Facebook The couple of ‘the Wolf of Montreal” has been pinched from other people because of their mode of life, which does not correspond with their declared income.

Babikian was leading a train of flamboyant life – sports cars, homes in California and a private jet – and had accumulated a fortune of $ 100 million in a couple of years, due to the illegal techniques of stock manipulation.

It is considering the possibility of building in Laval, a dwelling place worthy of Tony Stark, a character from the comic books and movies Iron Manaccording to what we have discovered in our research Office.

He fled to Quebec in the year 2012, and we believe that it is the land now in Russia. U.s. authorities are always on their heels. He is accused of having caused losses of $ 3 billion to investors in North America, influencing the course of action of low-value.

In the airport of Montreal

His ex-partner, Robert Kalfayan, he has been able to evade justice.

He has been arrested at her descent of plane to Montreal-Trudeau airport last December, a few days before Christmas.

The revenue Agency had managed to insert it. Federal investigators discovered that he had attempted to evade fraudulently the payment of an amount of federal income tax of $ 700,000 “, using a tactical complex” at the beginning of 2010, in-in, said in a press release published yesterday.

Kalfayan wanted to put his luxurious house of Laval to the refuge of the efforts of the revenue Agency to seize and recover the tax is not paid.

To that end, it has established a smart plan. Through an accomplice, he has taken out a mortgage for dummy in $ 700,000 in the residence. In this way, will be banned from the road to the revenue Agency, may now not put a strain on the home of a legal mortgage.

In reality, the $ 700,000 mortgage was her own. The sum was due in large part to bank transfers made from bank accounts held in Belize, a small central american country considered a tax haven.

A home for$1.2 Million



File Photo of the agence QMI The tax evasion plan orchestrated by Kalfayan concerned to your luxurious home of Laval.

According to documents filed in court, Kalfayan had reported income taxes, which do not coincide with the lifestyle that he led. So, in 2012, had bought a home for $ 1.2 million in the Field of banking, in the district of Sainte-Dorothée, Laval, who had put the chip in the ear of the revenue Agency.

In addition to the fine of 495 614 $, Kalfayan will have to pay the tax to the tax authorities.

According to documents obtained by our Office of research, originating from the Securities and exchange Commission, the united States, the “Wolf of Montreal” he would have shared the money with Kalfayan. Babikian has, in effect, paid to the fund in one of the companies Kalfayan.