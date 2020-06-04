The team of “The West Wing” wants to come together to support Black Lives Matter

Actor Richard Schiff — AdMedia/Starface



Fans The West Wing (Has The White House in VF) dream

for years and years. The mobilization around the movement Black Lives Matter might make it a reality. The team

cult is, after one of its stars, in the process of organizing a virtual meeting, as well as a reading line of an episode. It is Richard Schiff, who interpreted the communications director of the White House in the program, aired between 2008 and 2006 on NBC, who has revealed on Twitter.

I am working with my cast mates from The West Wing for these purposes. Including a cast reunion and reading coming soon. Good for Brooklyn 99. I hope it makes a difference. https://t.co/acA0n5LenU — Richard Schiff (@Richard_Schiff) June 3, 2020

“I work with my team The West Wing to go in this direction. We will even organize a team meeting and a reading very soon. Congratulations to Brooklyn 99 (sic). I hope that it will be useful, ” he explained to a fan who asked him if the team The West Wing was going to mobilize in the same manner as that of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, who recently announced a gift of $ 100,000 to the National Lease Fund Network, which provides financial support for activists arrested during protests.

Presidency dream

The West Wing was about the presidency of Jed Bartlett, a democrat idealist who came to power thanks to a very progressive and humane, and his work with his collaborators in the west wing of the White House, where is located the Oval Office. He is the opposite of

Donald Trump.

“I want to be the guy. You want to be the guy the guy counts on.” pic.twitter.com/pwwkPIPIKz — The West Wing (@TheWestWing_TV) February 11, 2020

No detail has yet been revealed and it is unknown if Aaron Sorkin, the creator of the show, will be of the party.

Regarded as one of the best series of all time, The West Wing has won four Emmy Awards. The team had already met for the first time in 2016, for the 10 years of the end of the series, during the festival, ATX in Austin, Texas.