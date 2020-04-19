The team of Wuhan returned to train in the city that gave birth to the coronavirus

The players of the team Wuhan returned to the chinese city where was born the pandemic coronavirus after being isolated for three months away from their families and loved ones.
“After three months of pilgrimages players from Wuhan Zall, with nostalgia for their country, they returned home”said the club of the first division of china in the social network Weibo.
“The players reunited to their homes after three months of absence. The club would like to thank the families for their support and their understanding” continued the statement.
The expedition was greeted by dozens of enthusiastic fans upon their arrival at the station Weihan. The players, who wore masks, they received bouquets of flowers from the hand of the fans.
The return of training to the orders of the Spanish coach José González also gave in the last hours, said the set that ended in the sixth place of the league last season.
Due to the confinement strictly imposed by the local authorities, the players of the Wuhan passed 104 days away from their homes. The delegation had left Wuhan the 2nd of January to prepare for the season 2020that should start the February 22,and that was eventually suspended because of the pandemic.
At the time that it forbade the access to Wuhan at the end of January the team was training in Malaga (Spain). When the pandemic reached the european country in march were able to return to Chinapassing by Germanyand landing 16 of march, in Shenzhen.
There they remained three weeks in quarantine to ensure that no player or coach were to be affected by the COVID-19.
Not yet has set no date for the resumption of the championship in chinese, but the local media suggested it could begin to the end of June. The state asian (without the territories of Hong Kong and Macau), posts officially 82.719 infections, with 4.632 deceased.
GALLERY THE RETURN OF THE EQUIPMENT TO YOUR CITY