The team rejected Ivan Zamorano to come to The Eagles of America

One of the front more effective that has taken our team, is without a doubt the chilean Ivan Zamorano, who since he came to Mexico began to pay, to such a degree that led our team to get the title of league in the year 2002.

However the story of the “Bam Bam” and America could have been prevented by one of the most famous teams of the American continent.

In an interview for TNT Sports, and the #9 revealed that she had a approach with the directive of the Boca Juniors in the year 2000, however declined the offer, because he had already given his word with corporate America to come in as soon as the end of his contract with Inter Milan.

Of the argentine team that I was closest to was Mouth. I was offered a contract when he already had a agreement of word with the America in 2000. I was offered a contract spectacular, but the word is worth more”, recalled the andean.

Zamorano helped our team to end the drought of 10 years of not winning a championship, which is why he will never be forgotten by the fans largest of all the mexican soccer.