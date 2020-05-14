The tears of Celine Dion for the singer Renée Claude, who died of the Covid-19

DISAPPEARANCE – The interpreter All by myself expressed on Twitter in response to the a “the greatest performers” of our time.

A great voice in quebec is gone. On Tuesday, the singer Renée Claude has died of the coronavirus at the age of 80 years. In addition to a career spanning 50 years and 20 studio albums, the artist originally from Montreal, has marked the musical history of his country with titles such as You will find peace or Come take a ride.

The disappearance of Renée Claude has deeply touched another star of quebec song, Celine Dion. “One of our great singers has left us… For those years of magic, for that voice is memorable, thank you for everything. You will find peace dear Renee. My most sincere sympathies to the family and loved ones”, has thus paid tribute to the diva via its Twitter account.

The interpreter of the The beginning of a new time was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for some years, and resided in a facility for elderly non-autonomous since 2017, reports the Journal de Montréal .

Coming from a family of musicians, it was in 1955 that Renée Claude made an impression by winning the first prize in the contest “Discoveries of Billy Munro”. A few years later, she appears on television in the show In Leniency. In 1963 seems to be his first album on the label Select and everything goes very quickly, since until 1976, it is close to a disk per year, which will see the light of day. In love of French pop, it will also jump back to the songs of Georges Brassens and Léo Ferré.