The TELEVISION program tomorrow, Saturday 11th of July 2020

Véronic Dicaire : Voices a show not to be missed in C8 !

Positive point, the show Véronic Dicaire : Voices-will be available in C8 at 21h07. Written by Josée Fortier and Véronic DiCaire.

What other types of programs ?

Ciné+ Classic : The misunderstanding

Meet in front of the film The misunderstandingon Cine+ Classic-6h08. In order to know what The misunderstood, read on. Traumatized by the death of his mother, at 10 years of age, a son folds back on itself, baffled, his father defers all his affection to his younger brother. This drama will be proposed in the reproduction at the site of Ciné+ Classic until 29 August 2020. There is No doubt that you will be delighted !

OCS-Giants – The Bengal tiger

Don’t miss the broadcast of the film The Bengal tigerat 9: 35 am tomorrow morning in OCS Giants. Here’s a quick summary of this program. In India the great luxury of the maharajas, a German architect, falls in love with a dancer sacred. This love does not take a long time to provoke the wrath of the prince. The program will be available in the repetition until 24 July 2020 included.

Superstore on NRJ 12

Another pleasant surprise awaits the spectators of the morning : an episode of the comedy series Superstore it will be available on NRJ 12 at 21h05. If you want to know more, here is a quick summary. The lives of a group of employees of a large shopping mall, Cloud 9, Saint Louis, united States.