the television special Friends postponed !

Jennifer Aniston and her band have not met on the 23rd of march last. The filming of Friends has been cancelled due to the outbreak of the covid-19.

Bad news for fans of Friends. Jennifer Aniston and her band were to finally be together. But because of the health crisis, the special program did not turn. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

The virus arrived from China has had a lot of impact on the world of tv. Stranger Things, Riverdale, Peaky Blinders or Grey’s Anatomy. The series delayed because of the covid-19 are.

But it is a new disappointment adding to all these bad news. In fact, years after the end of the series Friends, a special program had to be run in the month of march.

In fact, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey would finally have come ! Also, the fans were looking forward to the meeting of former roommates.

According to The Hollywood Reporterthe filming of Friends that was to take place on 23 and 24 march last, therefore, would have been cancelled. The cause ? The implemented health procedures.

HBO Max is expected to be launched by the episode Friends bringing together Jennifer Aniston and others !

Gatherings of more than 50 people being bannedthe issue, therefore, could not take place. In fact, the episode would then have needed more than 100 people on the plateau.

Jennifer Aniston had disclosed the news of the meeting in a post to Insta. A photo which was very much enjoyed by the audience. In fact, there were more than 10 million to like the image.

In fact, HBO has claimed that the shooting was, for the moment, scheduled for may. But this assumes that the situation is improving. So nothing is certain.

The spokesperson of the channel announced yet AdWeek that has “this stage, we expect to launch HBO Max with the Friends Reunion Special. ”

For the moment, the new date for the episode of Friends has not yet been disclosed. Case to follow so…

