the ten jokes that made us laugh

This is a photo of Emmanuel Macron extremely aged, with written :”

“French, French, my dear compatriots. You can now leave the house.” Emmanuel Macron, April 3, 2040. “

These are publications Facebook that, after a few days of homework, commented: A thought for all the parents who are in the process of realizing that the problem, maybe it was not the prof

“.

This is a video of a mom singing,” Confinéééééééé, enfermééééééé “on the air The snow Queen.

Jokes very viral

On Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, or Messenger, impossible to escape. They are everywhere. ”

Today, I decided to laugh for nothingwe wrote a reader on Facebook. Je look at videos of songs, movie clips, humorous or funny stories, it has been a while, otherwise, hello sadness between the duties of the children, maintenance of home, to find an idea of meals other than pasta. The laugh, it’s good for you… “

We do not discover with the epidemic, but between the difficulties of containment and the news anxiety-provoking, we feel particularly the need.

” Yesterday evening, we were taken to a huge laughing fit at the table “is a drive, explaining that” it is part of a stupidity, for ten minutes, we could not stop : I know that it is nervous, but that is what it’s good for you ! “

These jokes are incredibly viral, as if, suddenly, we were laughing all of the same things :” What I find amazing, testament to a young woman, it is that I have at least ten groups WhatsApp at this moment, family, colleagues, friends group, sport, and I see passing the same jokes on all the channels, so that people of different ages and even different social backgrounds. “

” I feel that laughter is one of our greatest freedoms in this time, so I do not deprive… “concludes beautifully a user.