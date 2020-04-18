the ten jokes that made us laugh

By
Zach Shipman
-
0
24


This is a photo of Emmanuel Macron extremely aged, with written :”
“French, French, my dear compatriots. You can now leave the house.” Emmanuel Macron, April 3, 2040. “

These are publications Facebook that, after a few days of homework, commented: A thought for all the parents who are in the process of realizing that the problem, maybe it was not the prof
“.

This is a video of a mom singing,” Confinéééééééé, enfermééééééé “on the air The snow Queen.

Jokes very viral

On Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, or Messenger, impossible to escape. They are everywhere.
Today, I decided to laugh for nothingwe wrote a reader on Facebook. Je look at videos of songs, movie clips, humorous or funny stories, it has been a while, otherwise, hello sadness between the duties of the children, maintenance of home, to find an idea of meals other than pasta. The laugh, it’s good for you…

Captues screen Facebook and Twitter

We do not discover with the epidemic, but between the difficulties of containment and the news anxiety-provoking, we feel particularly the need.

Yesterday evening, we were taken to a huge laughing fit at the table “is a drive, explaining that” it is part of a stupidity, for ten minutes, we could not stop : I know that it is nervous, but that is what it’s good for you !

These jokes are incredibly viral, as if, suddenly, we were laughing all of the same things :” What I find amazing, testament to a young woman, it is that I have at least ten groups WhatsApp at this moment, family, colleagues, friends group, sport, and I see passing the same jokes on all the channels, so that people of different ages and even different social backgrounds.

I feel that laughter is one of our greatest freedoms in this time, so I do not deprive… “concludes beautifully a user.



