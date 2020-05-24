the tension hidden between actors in the series

In many popular series, the actors often embody the inseparable friends. However, in real life, tensions can exist between them. Return on some complicated relationship between co-stars.

BLAKE LIVELY AND LEIGHTON MEESTER IN “GOSSIP GIRL”

The two actresses have achieved fame thanks to their role in the soap opera hit “Gossip Girl”. However, they have not really enjoyed the other’s company during the shooting. The pair maintained a friendship convincingly at the screen, but their relationship off-screen was another matter entirely.

In reality, the two young women did not support really ! They are rarely contacted for everything that was not work-related, and both have publicly admitted that they never really appreciated.

JENNIE GARTH AND SHANNEN DOHERTY IN “BEVERLY HILLS”

These two beauties “Beverly Hills” had a relationship quite complicated ! Although they consider themselves as friends, sometimes their insecurity prevents them of get along without experience of resentment.

Often, they chatted as friends who knew each other since always, but at other times, they could not endure the to be in the same room !

It seems, however, that Shannon Doherty and Jennie Garth are understood better now, which was far from being the case during the filming of “Beverly Hills”.

MARCIA CROSS AND TERI HATCHER IN “DESPERATE HOUSEWIVES”

Although it is public knowledge that Teri Hatcher wasn’t really friends with anyone on the set of “Desperate Housewives”, it will is particularly struck to Marcia Cross.

When the women went to do a photo shoot with Vanity Fair, Marcia Cross was furious that Teri Hatcher is more under the spotlight than the others and has expressed his feelings.

Eva Longoria has a day discussed the dynamic awkward and unpleasant between the two ladies, explaining that Teri was very lonely. The other actresses of the series along well.

SOPHIA BUSH AND CHAD MICHAEL MURRAY IN “THE BROTHERS SCOTT”

Unlike most of the co-stars mentioned above, the actors of “the Brothers Scott” Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray had a genuine chemistry. Reason why they are married !

However, they divorced in the five months that followed, that followed, quite bitter depending on the other co-stars.

Unfortunately, they had to deal with the screen and pretend they had not just suffered a nasty divorce.

Despite the great tension, the two professional actors have made sure that their alchemy is still present in the series, even if they couldn’t stand themselves any more.

CLAIRE DANES AND LEONARDO DICAPRIO

While the rest of the world seems to be in love of Leonardo DiCaprio for years, Claire Danes, his co-star of “Romeo and Juliet” could not see in painting.

The pretty actress was regarded as very childish and tired of his antics, and the two actors have not become friends during the filming. Fortunately, the actors have managed to pretending to be in love on the screen.

Duos co-stars have not been able to bear on the set, including Naya Rivera and Lea Michele in the series “Glee”, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall in “Sex and the city” or David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson in “X-Files”.

