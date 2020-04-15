“The Terminator”, a classic of action cinema and anticipation – rts.ch





Arnold Schwarzenegger in “the Terminator” by James Cameron in 1984. [Pacific Western – AFP]

In 2029 the rest of humanity, swept away by a nuclear war, still fights against the machines directed by Skynet, an artificial intelligence. At the head of the human resistance, John Connor.

But Skynet decides to send in the past, in 1984, a Terminator to assassinate the mother of the leader human and to avoid, as well as it is designed. John Connor then sends a resistant human to protect his mother and thus, its future design.

Behind the Terminator, the killing machine, we find Arnold Schwarzenegger, a role in its de-able after “Conan the Barbarian”. Sarah Connor, will Linda Hamilton.

The unexpected success of the film led to the creation of a franchise, and anchor, in the legend of the film, two iconic characters: a killer robotic and without emotions, and a heroine, a young ordinary girl, faced from one day to the next day at the end of the world.

>> The following is to be read in our large-format web:

“The Terminator”, a classic of action cinema and anticipation