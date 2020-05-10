The Terminator – Dark Fate : why the T-800 Arnold Schwarzenegger has not been rejuvenated ?

The famous robot is back alongside Sarah Connor… but he took the bottle.

Who said that robots could not take a hit of old ? While the new Terminator must register as a direct result of the second opus, the trailers recently unveiled images of the casting. Veterans are back, as Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger : if the first embodies a Sarah Connor still as energetic and efficient despite the years of struggle that have passed, the second takes over the role of the iconic Terminator… but this one took a little shovel. Gray hair, beard, flowers and other wrinkles, giving an even more human to the robot iconic.

We are yet at a time when the rejuvenation digital is becoming more and more popular. Martin Scorsese has relied heavily on it for its next Irishman with Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, Will Smith takes on a more juvenile of him-even in Gemini Man and the young actors of It, chapter 2 have had to go through the software after you have pushed in between the two shootings. Use the process on Schwarzy would not, therefore, had to be a problem… So why not ?

In an interview with Men’s HealthTim Miller, the film’s director, responded to the question. “I didn’t want to have a Arnold digital. We wanted to show how a person of a certain age is required to be heroic. I love it. I’ve always loved stories like A Bible and a gun and True Gritthis kind of things. The heroes a little bit broken are so much more interesting than the young perfect. And he looks in full form. And there were plenty of women on the board who told me “Oh my god, this is the best Arnold we have ever seen !” It has nothing to do with Mr Olympia – he was a god, but at that age there was something more. It has a certain majesty.“

The majestic T-800 Schwarzenegger will therefore team up with the formidable Sarah Connor aka Linda Hamilton, for a kick up the backside metal new enemies come to put an end to humanity. Terminator : Dark Fate to be released in theatres on October 23.

