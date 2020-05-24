The terrible moment where Robert Pattinson believed that the role of Batman escaped him

The old dark vampire, somewhat pallid all the same, will be the figure of the Black Knight in the next Batman film. A role he says he has long coveted, but when one is called Robert pattinson, the image of Twilight you glue all the same to the skin. And vilely.

Gage Skidmore, CC BY SA 2.0

In margin of the presentation of the last film by Robert Eggers, The Lighthouse, which must be presented at the Festival internationald Toronto film, Robert Pattinson has rather responded to questions of journalists on… the incarnation of Batman. As Pattinson, it has been known for a while now, will be the new chin in the Dark Night.

“I thought I was Batman for a while. It is so absurd to say. I had the idea to do it, and I advised Matt [Reeves, le réalisateur, Ndlr]. He had not accepted any production. And me, I kept asking to meet him“, he explains to Variety.

It is the time of the promotion of The Lighthouse at Cannes that suddenly things will change. The information of the role for the film leak, then it has not even been auditioned. “Everyone was so angry. In my team, it was panicking“it continues. At this moment, he even considered that the role eludes him permanently : a dream that breaks…

Is it the atmosphere of Gotham City, which is set to flow in the veins of the actor, or rather the director who, having completed the script, had suddenly new tendencies ? Still, Matt Reeves eventually make an appointment with the star – who landed, his notebook in hand, to take notes.

Pattinson will eventually even try the famous costume, a compulsory passage in that case : how do I know if the actor is good, as long as it has not take on the appearance of Batman ? It takes the help of five people is required to thread it, quite humbling to recognize it. But once inside, it is the metamorphosis. A few days after this trial, manifestly concluding, Pattinson gets the role.

Today, all that remains to be done. “I have an idea of how the four scenes will be, for the rest I am working gradually“, he says…