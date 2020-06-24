the terrible news that has fallen…

For Celine Dion also, the year 2020 is a black year. The famous singer has started the year with a major blow : the death of her mother Therese Dion. The matriarch of the clan Dion died on the 17th of January at the age of 92 after a long struggle against the disease. In full tour when she learned of this terrible news, Celine Dion did not fail to pay tribute to his mom on the stage : “Mom, we love you so much… we are going to dedicate the show tonight and I’m going to sing to you with all my heart “.

But also in Instagram : “Dear mom, first of all, happy mother’s day ! We think of you everyday and we miss you, of course… I’d like to ask that you continue to watch over us and protect us. I also thought that maybe you could ask Mother Nature, if you could not find a solution to this global crisis, and especially to help the large number of people who are now in need. On this special day, I offer you my prayers and thoughts to all mothers of the world… that you and your loved ones stay safe and healthy during these most difficult times. We love you mom with all our love and… Voila ! “ she had written on the occasion of mother’s day.

A new blow connected to his childhood

In addition to the death of his mother, Celine Dion has had to recognise the coup in the face of the poor sales of his new album. Due to the health care crisis, the coronavirus, the diva of 52 years age, was forced to cancel numerous concerts throughout the world.

Leonor De La Source