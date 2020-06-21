The test of a week at Disney+, it’s over !

It is during the confinement that Disney has launched in France its platform SVOD, Disney+. A service that allows, against a simple monthly subscription, the access to a large catalog movies and series, including the most iconic remains The Mandalorian, who recently unveiled the concepts of the arts of the Baby Yoda. But in addition to the programs of Disney, the subscribers have a right to the great design among the products of the Fox, licensing, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar… And the story to convince buyers, Disney+ proposed a trial of a week… As it is now finishedreports Numerama in one of his articles.

Therefore, go directly to the box subscribe a subscription to Disney+.

Contacted by Numerama, the company is justified this change of size.

Also read : Disney+, finally, allows you to restore the relationship of the image of the Simpsons

Disney+ to skip the trial period

The seven days only jump. Now, it is impossible to test the service of SVOD before taking (or not) a subscription to access all the catalog.

Previously, Disney+ indicated at the time of the creation of the account” Start your 7-day free trial“. A message is replaced by a simple” Start watching Disney+ today“.

It is also good to keep in mind that the people who pass by a VPNsolution prohibited the access to the catalogs of other countries, such as the test of 7 days is not proposed.

The story shed light on this mysterious disappearance, Numerama contacted Disney, which offered an reply.

We continue to test and evaluate different approaches to the promotion of accompany the growth of Disney+. We are convinced that the offer of entertainment/content, unique in its kind, is offered at a good price attractive/with an excellent quality-price ratio.

One imagines that Disney+ is sufficiently profitable for the company at the current time. It must be said that in a very short time, the platform has gathered million of subscribers, and that its program is loaded.

A series about Obi-Wan Kenobi, with Ewan McGregor, which is in preparation. Not to forget the Loki, in which Chris Hemsworth is expected to make an appearance. A series of Kingdom Hearts is also a subject of debate. Convince enough subscribers to register now !

Also read : Soon a series dedicated to Ahsoka Tano Disney+ ?







