the test was positive, the star actor of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan hospitalized

The actor, 77 years of age, was admitted in a Mumbai hospital, his son also contaminated. Both have mild symptoms.

The mega star of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan, 77 years of age, was tested positive Saturday for the new coronavirus and admitted to a hospital in Bombay, with his son Abhishek, also contaminated.

“I was tested positive for the virus Covid“and “sent to the hospital“he said on Twitter to his more than 43,000 subscribers Amitabh Bachchan. “To all those who have been close to me in the last 10 days it is recommended to do the test ! “launched the actor. For his part, his son Abhishek has made it clear that the two of them”you have been admitted to the hospital for mild symptoms“.

Millions of Indians worship Amitabh Bachchan, for each one of your speech. Each year, on the 11th of October, his fans gather outside his home in Mumbai, on the occasion of his birthday.

Affectionately known as “Big B“he became famous in the decade of the 70’s, when he began to play in films of great success as Zanjeer and Sholay. Almost half a century later, it continues to work, and to make the houses.

His son, Abhishek Bachchan, 44 years of age, is also an actor and a successful producer of Bollywood. He is the husband of the former Miss World Aishwarya Rai, also became a star of indian cinema.

India is the third most affected country in the world by number of infections, with 820.916 people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which 22.193 death.