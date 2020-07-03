The testimonies and the stories of ghosts : Keanu Reeves to Gigi Hadid, these stars that have been met with a spirit…

Keanu Reeves and the jacket phantom

Keanu Reeves recounted to Jimmy Kimmel he saw a ghost when he was a child and lived in New York : “I must have been 6 or 7 years of age, who came from Australia. Renata, our nanny, was in the room while my sister slept. This was not the door and, suddenly, a jacket is fly, no head, no body, no legs. And then they disappeared. I was still a child and I said to myself : ‘Ok, this is interesting”, and then I saw the nanny, and she was there, (out of fear). I said to myself : ‘Wow, that was so real !’ After that, impossible to get back to sleep.”