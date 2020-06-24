the testimony of the two women







JUSTIN BIEBER. On Twitter, two women who accuse Justin Bieber of having abused them in 2014 and 2015. The singer defended himself of the facts which are reproached to them.

“Rumors are rumors, but the sexual abuse is something that I do not take lightly.” Justin Bieber have not been slow in responding to allegations of which it has been subjected from this weekend. On the night of 20 to 21 June, two women have posted their stories on Twitter, accusing the singer of having been raped in 2014 and 2015. The first, named Danielle, says that he has met with Justin Bieber in march 2014 in Houston, Texas, at a party after a concert. The young, at the age of 20 years have been invited to the Four Seasons Hotels, where he explains the singer.

She then tells him that Justin Bieber allegedly raped in a room in this hotel. “Despite the fact that it was six years ago, even though he was a year older than him (she was 20 years old, I was 21 years old), I have been sexually assaulted, I have not given my consent,” he wrote on his Twitter account, which has since been removed.

The second wife is called Kadi and accuses Justin Bieber of sexually abusing her in New York, at a party in may of 2015. Fan of the singer, it would also have been invited to the hotel where he lived, where he allegedly raped her. The young man had already made a statement on Twitter in 2017 and repartagé in support of the first complainant, Danielle.

Anonymous woman accuses Justin Bieber of sexually assaulting her in the Four Seasons of the year, 2014, Biebers camp deny the claims and say that he was staying at an Airbnb in that date. pic.twitter.com/nXMSQMqmpi Pop — Crave (@PopCrave) June 21, 2020

Justin Bieber responds to and refutes

On Twitter, Justin Bieber is not long stayed silent in the face of these two witnesses. “Rumors are rumors, but the sexual abuse is something that I do not take lightly. I wanted to talk, but out of respect to the many victims who are dealing with these issues on a daily basis, I wanted to make sure that I have gathered the facts before making a statement,” starts the interpreter Baby in a series of tweets. “I want to be clear. There is nothing true in this story. Soon I’m going to show you that I’ve never been in this place,” he adds, sharing a number of documents to demonstrate that he was not present at the famous room at the Four Seasons hotel, where Danielle claims to have been raped.

Invoices of the hotel room and the photos of the evening in support, he explains that he spent the night in Austin with his companion of the time, the singer Selena Gomez. “Any allegation of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and that is why my response was necessary. However, this story is in fact impossible, and that is why I am going to work with Twitter and the authorities of the prosecutor’s office,” says Justin Bieber.

Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is the reason why my response was necessary. However, this story is physically impossible, and that is why I will be working with twitter and the authorities to take legal action. — Justin Bieber (@justin bieber) On the 22nd of June 2020

The Photos you showed me of me and Selena on 9 march in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night, and left the place to our Airbnb and was never at the four seasons. This is our airbnb reception where we crashed with our friends pic.twitter.com/4ZDIqjeCIQ — Justin Bieber (@justin bieber) On the 22nd of June 2020