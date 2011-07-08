The texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D : Alexandra Daddario in the lead actress

Alexandra Daddario (” Percy Jackson : the Thief of Lightning “) is in negotiations to play the leading role in ” the texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D John Luessenhop.

According to the synopsis released a few days ago, the main role for women is that of a young girl who comes to Texas with friends to get the inheritance of his family members died. She then learned that she was part of the family of the famous serial killer Leatherface, who would not be may not be dead with the other in a fire.

The production of the horror film will start next month for a theatrical release on October 5, 2012. The cast includes already Bill Moseley.