The the Land: how Emma Stone has put Hollywood at his feet

Ten years after his first appearance on the big screen in Supergravethis redhead tangy voice sensually husky is at the gates of the Oscar after winning the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy. Story of an unstoppable ascent.



First, she had to laugh. Dogs are not cats. His parents had shared very early with it their passion for the comedies of the 80’s, his childhood hero, call Steve Martin or John Candy. Totally foreign to the middle of the movie, the couple doesn’t suspect, however, that film after film, they give him each day a little more eager to get to the other side of the screen. And this, mode early. She was 11 years old when she started on the boards, and 15 when she chooses to do with his life. Only obstacle?

His parents just, a little excited to see it, leave if young Arizona to run the castings in Los Angeles. But the ado is fine strategist. Rather than waiting idly by the imprimatur of the family, she is developing an animation on PowerPoint which run all the actresses became famous after it began… a 15-year-old. All to the sounds ofHollywoodthe Madonna song.

How, then, refuse to let him try his luck? Emma Stone puts the cap on L. A., got his first castings in tv before its baptism of fire at the cinema in a high school student who returns the head of Jonah Hill in Supergrave, in 2007.

Good choice

His eyes playful and his voice hoarse instantly put a character dreamed of comedy, in which the boys plan to the woman of their dreams as their best friend. She excels equally well to playing high school girls sluts in Easy Girl as the pétroleuses couillues in Welcome to Zombieland. And provides then do not have yet enough lived to interpreting drama in a credible manner. But the illness of his mother will make it grow much more quickly than it would have wished.

On the screen, it operates a progressive slide of the entertainment pure to topics more dark. With, as a symbol of this shift, The Color of feelings and his role as a journalist committed to the black cause in the Mississippi racist from the sixties.

No question to live suddenly the film in a binary mode with two poles, irreconcilable: the entertaining and the brain. His great game is going to be to pass from one to the other as if to muddy the waters and whet the appetites, as being the Gwen Stacy of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and then the muse of Woody Allen in Magic in the Moonlight before earning his first Oscar nomination in the girl turned on of Michael Keaton in Birdman. Emma Stone turns a little, but made wise choices. As the successor to Michelle Williams in Cabaret on Broadway.

She sings, she dances, and plays the comedy. We understand that she was very early the actress dreamed of Damien Chazelle to embody his apprentice actress The The Land. And the jury of Venice, was crowned with a Prize of interpretation, before she won a Golden Globe, a harbinger of a possible Oscar. Ten years after its inception, it has Hollywood at his feet. And this is not a Madonna song!