The theories behind the song “the Blower”s Daughter” by Damien Rice

Today, we are going to tell you what you know and say of this song in 2002, which gave more of a skin to China the first, the second, the third, the fourth, the fifth time – and more – as we listened … because, He knows that even the most courageous man trembled listening to “The Blower”s Daughter” in the film Closer… right in this scene, Jude Law and Natalie Portman.

Blow The Blower”s Daughter “is part of the first album of Damien Rice, entitled OR. It is well known that the irish musician has dedicated this album to her best friend, Mic Christopher, died of a head injury in 2001.

There as a curious fact: It was Damien himself who produced the album, but not only that, but also played bass, clarinet, guitar, percussion and drums.. A bit like a Nicolas Cage but the music.

And although this is a song most legendary, there is very little information about it; assuming that Damien Rice himself has given very few interviews to promote this album –And the song, of course, and he has always refused to talk about it…

even if there are no citations of Damien, yes there are theories a fan-made, which are interesting enough…

There are some who are even in the myths the celtic, and the books of Daphne de Maurier. But there are two that are – at least for us – the most interesting and which deserve to be mentioned.

The theory of call centers

Damien Rice worked in a call centre “selling” mortgages and loans. On one occasion, he called home to speak to the father of the family, but he has not responded, but this is the girl who answered the phone.

The legend tells that he fell in love with her sweet voice and began a sort of secret relationship with her on the phone and was marked when she knew that her father would not be home … until the day when she stopped to answer him.

He became so obsessed that he has discovered her address and went to look for it. He saw it from afar but never approached her to don’t call it clumsy. Thanks to this story that he has formed Juniperhis first group. The rumors say.

The master of the clarinet

Some media say that Damien Rice has never worked in a call centre and that, in reality, this song speaks of a young Damien in love with the daughter of his professor of clarinet. (Hence the “blower”, of course)

But if this story was true, we’d have a fallen soldier, because this “love” has never been reciprocal. And as they get older, Damien realized that it wasn’t really love, and that he would call when he met someone else … (“Until I find someone new, as it says in the end).

That these theories are true or not, it is quite interesting to imagine that something like this could have been the inspiration for one of the greatest songs of the last decade. And today, he still plays and it sounds as robust as it has for nearly 20 years.

