The theory of love, and the thunder, said that Jane will become a Valkyrie – JAPANFM

The Musardine love, is good for the health ! Psycho-Love is a collection of works about love, relationships, sexuality, written by specialists, psychologists, sexologists, to help better the love and the love which, directed by Brigitte Lahaie, expert in issues of the couple and of sexuality. It is rightly said that in order to stay in the 17,00 €

Conscious Mind David j. Chalmers What is the awareness of how physical processes in the brain give rise to the conscious mind and to feelings as profoundly varied as love or hate, aesthetic pleasure or spiritual desire of David J. Chalmers unveils a new theory of the core of the consciousness that rejects the 20,95 €

Jane Foster, played by Natalie Portman, that has been presented for the first time in the MCU, as the love of Thor. At the beginning, it will just fall into the world of the norse gods before playing a more active role in Thor: the Dark World, Thethe discovery of the Convergence of the Nine Realms. In the following, Foster comes in contact with the Ether, which is slowly beginning to infest its body, and almost kills. She survives the test, and you can even visit Asgard with Thor, but this has been thought of as the end of his story, when Portman to the left of the MCU.

She would be unhappy with the creative approach of Marvel, and how they have dealt with Patty Jenkins, who was supposed to carry Thor: the Dark World, The. But after correction of the course and of the restructuring of Marvel Studios in the year 2015, which seemed to have corrected things with Portman because she was back. In addition, with the revitalization of the franchise under the direction of Taiki Waiti, the character of Foster is also experiencing an evolution. Not only will it be a romantic stereotype in Thor: Love and thunderwill take up Mjolnir himself. What has apparently surprised as the actress.

But still it is not known if Foster will be the Mighty Thor in several movies before joining the Avengers or taking a path totally different. A theory, however, suggests that this could be a phase of transition, which leads to become a Valkyrie.

The comics have to live with the Foster route processor similar. When Thor feels unworthy, Encourage wields the Mjolnir, becoming the new goddess of thunder. But there is a problem because she has cancer and undergoes chemotherapy. Each time she transforms into super-heroine wielding Mjolnir, the effects of its treatment must be cancelled. But she understands the importance of the role of Thor in the defense of the Nine Realms and continues to use the hammer is enchanted, and that the sacrifice that the judge worthy enough to lift the weapon.

In the bleak conclusion, Foster makes one last time to face the beast Mangog. But the fighting cost both Mjolnir and his life. Please be aware that this is Marvel Comics we are talking about, however, the characters don’t always die for the good. Odin is moved by his heroism and manages to revive and Foster resumes his life as a human and continues to undergo treatment. It is unlikely that Waititi uses the same device of the plot, but the story could follow a similar model, the role of Portman from Mighty Thor to Valkyrie.

The evolution of the story of Foster is part of the comic series in progress Valkyrie: Jane Fosterwhich explores their role in the new Valkyrie after the massacre of the battalion of origin in the The war of the kingdoms an event. Some of the threads in the movie and the comic are already running in parallel. With the exception of the character of Tessa Thompson, all the Valkyries have been deleted by Hela, as we have seen in Thor: Ragnarok. Therefore, the MCU could very well introduce a new Research team, beginning with Jane Foster in Thor: Love and thunder.