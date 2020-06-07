The theory of the emotional fans of Captain America will miss Stan Lee and Steve Rogers

A new theory of the fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe involving Stan Lee and Captain America fleet. Avengers: the End of the game saw the use of the time travel become a great ally of the mightiest heroes of the Earth. Scott Lang has helped a lot with the particles Pym and the Avengers were able to save the situation, although there have been some casualties along the way. Although Captain America is not dead on the field of battle, it is returned back in time to the end of the film to make the Infinity Stones, and finally, live the rest of his life with Peggy Carter.

The time spent by Steve Rogers in the MCU is it longer? A new theory of the fans suggests that the cameos of Stan Lee over the years hold the answer to this question. The theory of fans is that the cameos Lee are really Rogers as he goes back in time to check out his friends, that is why it is always near the action. Looking at the ages of Lee, and comparing them to the new ages of Rogers throughout his stay with Peggy Carter, it could have a meaning.

RELATED: Captain America Vs. Batman in an art exciting, that puts Marvel slightly over DC

Although the theory is certainly comforting, it is simply too implausible to be a reality, regardless of the number of similarities and correlations that fans can find. Movies solo Captain America proves roughly that it is impossible, in particular the first installment. Anyway, it is always a fun thing to think about and something to which even the boss of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, has not even thought of, until now. Stan Lee unfortunately passed away in 2018, which means that the studio will need to find new ways to pay tribute to the legend of the comic book.

As for Steve Rogers, it does not appear that he will return to the MCU. Chris Evans has pretty much said that he had finished with the character and go out on the Avengers: the End of the game was a high note. However, the actor has not completely ruled out, noting that it would be a great and worthy story for it to come back up, which has not yet been presented to the actor. Who knows, maybe he will change his mind in the years to come.

Many fans of the MCU would love a movie that shows Steve Rogers back in time to make the Infinity Stones see what actually happened. This would not have been able to be as simple as the switch and the drop, there should be a conflict in the course of the route, which could make an excellent idea for a film or series Disney +. For the moment, it seems that such an idea is simply not possible. Chris Evans could make a return in the form of a cameo at a given time and fans would probably lose their minds. The theory of the fans of Stan Lee and Captain America was first published on Reddit.

Topics: Captain America

Writer for Movieweb for 2017. He likes to play Catan without having to write on the superheroes and Star Wars.