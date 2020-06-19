The theory suggests that Rick Dalton is the villain of Django without chains

It was a time… of Hollywood was the perfect opportunity to Quentin Tarantino Is réinventerait this event fateful perpetrated by the “Manson family” in August 1969, and would also be fictional characters, like Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), a television actor to become a movie star. Now, a new theory (via Reddit) suggests that Dalton has actually played Calvin J. Candie (Leonardo DiCaprio), a villain of Django without Chains ” (2012).

The above theory emphasizes that the movie Jamie Foxx is actually a movie within a movie (métacinéma). Therefore, all this implies that Candia has not been played by Leonardo DiCaprio, but by Rick Dalton.

The argument lies in the fact that the western, the oscar winner is part of the filmography of the fictional Rick Dalton. Fans have noticed that if once upon a Time … of Hollywood takes place in 1969, the logo of Columbia Pictures in Django without chains is the one used between 1968 and 1976. In this way, it is established that Django could have been one of the spaghetti western in which Dalton has played. in Italy, or was a title in which he took part, after having met with Sharon Tate and Roman Polanski.

In 2016, Quentin Tarantino has confirmed that there is a link between all of his films. Pulp Fiction, Reserved for the Dogs and Inglourious Bastards belong to the universe of the real world. While Kill Bill, from Dusk Until Dawn and Django Unchained belong to movie of the universethat would confirm the theory.

Later, at the end of 2019, Tarantino gave an interview to dispel doubts about the fate of Rick Dalton in once upon a Time … in Hollywood. As you may recall, the movie ends with Rick talking with Sharon Tate, after having survived the attack on Manson. Despite the fact that this meeting makes us think that has catapulted the career of Rick on the big screen, the filmmaker has stated otherwise.

“What could easily happen, even if [Rick Dalton] I had a little more success in the 70’s that I can assign the merit, what I think really happened, because it happened to many of these guys, is that at the end of the 70’s, early 80’s, many of These male protagonists of the television of the 1950s and 1960s have appeared again in television, but as a cop more, which is the pattern of the young of the pops and sent them on their mission,” he said.

Finally, it is mentioned that The Fourteen Cuffs McCluskey, a movie in which Dalton plays a killer of the nazis, was inspired by the events of Bastards without glory.