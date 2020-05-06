The thing most crazy that I’ve done to seduce a man

An ad in ” libération “

Five years ago, in the subway, a large exchange of glances and a few words shy, and I get off before him… He was glued to the window and made me a hand sign. All afternoon, I say to myself that I missed a meeting. Hop, a small ad in “Libération” : “Line 3, Tuesday, 19 h, me down to Kingdom, see “, with my mail. He had read The Figaro or The Parisian…

Julie, 35 years old, in charge of studies

Say ” I love you “

Two hours after having met him, I told him ” I love you “. I thought hyper-sensitive and romantic, but I had to trick myself… it has taken the leak.

Marjorie, 36 years old, company manager

Become a ” fan ” of football

Steph loved football and I loved Steph. The solution to be sure the review was so interesting me. Except that my knowledge of football were at the same level as those on quantum physics = null ! So I learned the rules, mate of the redifs of games and bought scarves to be part of his group of supporters. At the end of a few months for chanting songs of the stage (including the famous “Galette-saucisse” I love you ! “), he finished by kissing me. Sports betting success !

Clara, 26 years old, cashier

Cut Me the hair

Everyone called me Rapunzel. It must be said that my long hair, it was just my pride, that of my mother and the whole family (I’m exaggerating a little). And then, one day, I meet Thomas. He tells me that he loves Jean Seberg, Halle Berry and all the girls who wear their hair short. The next day, appointment was at the hairdresser. Well I took. I feel like liberated, and in addition, with Thomas, it is in the pocket !

Marie, 35 years old, urban planner

Tame my parrot…

It took me hours and hours but, in the end, Coco once said : “Julie loves you” every time the guy I’m lusting going on in front of his cage. I was so intrigued that he ended up back in my shop to know that was Julie ! And it flashed…

Julie, 36, a saleswoman

Send him a poem

We met at a conference… I picked up her mail and, the next day, I sent him a poem of Éluard… He loved it, even though he admitted to me after not having understood anything in the text.

Emilia, 34 years, nurse

Him run behind (or almost)

At a party, I “rail” a guy by making him believe that I was running every morning. Kindly, he offered me to accompany him on the following Saturday. The D-day, we descended the five floors without a lift at no charge. I was already sweating a lot. After 300 m, I was suffocating. He was appalled, especially when I vomited on my cute sneakers purchased for the occasion. Happy end : eleven years later, we married !

Christelle, aged 37 years, commercial

Me the play fangio

He was on the edge of the road. I pass in the car in front of him : the crisp, dude. I go back to validate : guy at the top confirmed. There was more to make me notice it and, for that, nothing like that to rumble the engine of my new small sports car. And for rumble, he has vrombi… I propped up missing crush a granny and in addition, the guy has treated me to crazy and criminal. The granny is safe and sound, my dignity a little less.

Kim, 30 years old, deputy of the heritage

Play ” room service “

I had fallen captivated Filip, a beautiful student of Czech origin. A week after his return to his country, I took two days of vacation and a round-trip express train to Prague, to offer him the bottle of Dom Perignon 1999, of which he dreamed. He gave me a kiss, and me, I cancelled the return flight.

Mélanie, 28 years old, hostess

Proceed to checkout

A guy adorable take more of my purchases every Thursday at my Franprix. One day, I decided to slip on the treadmill a lovely box of macarons. He looks at it. I tell him : “This is for you. “It opens it up. Had my 06 on the inside. It’s been a year now that he leaves from time to time a box of macarons on the table of my living room, before leaving for work.

Gwendoline, 24 years old, actress

All duras !

I read Duras to impress her, while she swells up. I quoted her with a vengeance, I fought back in the staff room… In fact, he hated her, but he found me passionate and loyal and it’s yummy.

Marina, 30 years old, teacher of Italian

Do girlfriend with her mother

I met my mother-in-law before my guy ! She asks me information on books in the bookstore where I work and by the time I pianote on the computer, I see a beautiful brown color that comes to speak to him : “have You found mom ? “Coup de foudre instant… the books were in stock but I told him no and I asked him his phone to prevent it. I called my mobile phone and the son has had to fend with his mother because I got a text message a few days after. We are always together.

Marianne, 28 years old, saleswoman

Put Me in badminton

On a Saturday, I found friends at the end of their game of badminton. I met a super nice guy and I learn that he comes to play every Saturday… The following week, I had my club card. And the week after, I saw him arrive with his girlfriend… Help !

Solène, 27 years, school teacher

Cook

For me, cook pasta is a challenge, we can understand that it was insane to invite Karim to dinner. I spent the day preparing an asian dish, with lots of stuff in it. It was excellent. And, while he was half leaned on my lips, it has been made itching and began to blow like an ox. He is allergic to celery ! The next date, I put on a Mcdonalds.

Celine, 26 years old, internal

Cover the walls of love

I do not speak easily and my feelings. Then, to tell Laurent that I pinçais for him, I opted for the drawing. I woke up on a Monday at 5 o’clock in the morning to draw the chalk of bunch of small hearts along the path he was walking from his home up to his job. And, just before the last meter, I associated his last name to mine ! The next day, I had a pretty bouquet in the basket of my bike.

Stephanie, age 32, legal assistant

Cheating on my hats

During our first date, I wore cushion in silicone. Later in the evening, when he wanted to unhook my bra, we had a good laugh. Fortunately for me, he has a sense of humor… and preferred small calibers !

Emma, 28 yrs, florist

