The exmagnation of Life Harvey Weinstein was accused of having sexually abused a third victim, which adds to the case opened against you in Los Angeles, said the prosecutors.

Weinstein, 68, is already serving 23 years in New York, where a court convicted him of rape and sexual abuse, in the process seen as a triumph for the movement #MeToo against the abuse in the film industry.

The new charge of sexual assault by restriction will be part of another lawsuit that is being prepared in Los Angeles on the basis of allegations that he abused several women in the local hotels.

The office of the prosecutor has already requested the transfer of the producer formerly influential and powerful of the film in California for the trial, whose start date has not yet been set.

“We continue to build and strengthen our case,” said attorney of Los Angeles, Jackie Lacey. “If we find new evidence of a crime are not reported above, as we have done here, we will investigate and we will determine whether to bring additional criminal charges”.

The new charge alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a woman, not identified in Beverly Hills in may 2010, just within the period of limitation of 10 years.

He had already been accused of rape and sexual assault of two other women during consecutive nights in 2013.

If he is convicted of all charges, is facing an additional statement of 29 years in prison.

For decades, Weinstein was an imposing figure to Life to the point that Meryl Streep called him “God”.

After the barrage of allegations of misconduct reported in the press, was expelled from the Academy of motion picture arts and sciences, who have awarded to their movies, several Oscar nominations.

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek were a few of the nearly 90 women who complained of decades of vile predatory behavior of Weinstein, who has always denied the charges against her.

(function (d, s, id) {

var js, fjs = d. getElementsByTagName (s)[0];

if (d. getElementById (id)) {return;}

js = d. createElement (s); js.id = id;

js.src = ” http://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js “;

fjs.parentNode.insertBefore (js, fjs);

} (document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));

(function (d, s, id) {

var js, fjs = d. getElementsByTagName (s)[0];

if (d. getElementById (id)) return;

js = d. createElement (s); js.id = id;

js.src = ” https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.6 “;

fjs.parentNode.insertBefore (js, fjs);

} (document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));